by admin
China Business News 2022-12-20 15:44:30

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

The European Union has agreed on a ceiling on gas prices ahead of the onset of winter. Natural gas prices fell back after the news, with European benchmark Dutch TTF natural gas futures now down nearly 6% at €108/MWh, slightly lower than the same period last year but still three times the previous five-year average. How will the EU natural gas price limit affect the natural gas market? Let’s listen to the relevant analysis and judgment of Shenwan Futures energy and chemical analyst Dong Chao.

See also  Swine flu in Italy: what it is and what symptoms

