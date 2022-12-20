Home World Former Australian Prime Minister Rudd will serve as ambassador to the United States | Ambassador to the United States | The Epoch Times
World

[The Epoch Times, December 20, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xiao Jie compiled a report in Sydney, Australia) Former Labor Party Prime Minister Kevin Rudd will serve as the next Australian ambassador to the United States. Rudd’s appointment was announced on Tuesday by current Prime Minister Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Albanese said on Tuesday the appointment would “strengthen Australia’s diplomatic capabilities and defend our national interests globally”.

“Rudd has unparalleled experience in this role,” Albanese said.

“He has been prime minister, foreign minister, held important academic roles and has extensive experience working in the United States.

“He will be a major asset as someone with international connections in Washington, D.C..”

Rudd is expected to take office early next year.

Rudd said in a statement that he was “very honored” by the appointment.

“Australia currently faces the most challenging security and diplomatic environment in decades,” he said. “As in past decades, the deepest and most effective US strategic engagement in the region will continue to serve our national interest.” Serve.”

Rudd was most recently director of the Asia Society’s Institute of International Relations. He will succeed Australia’s current ambassador to the US, Arthur Sinodinos. The latter is a former Liberal Party politician who became ambassador to the United States in 2020.

