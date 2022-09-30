“The gas price cap is not on the table today.” This was stated by Jozef Sikela, Minister of Industry of the Czech Republic, who holds the rotating presidency of the EU, arriving at the extraordinary Energy Council in Brussels. «I expect that we will move forward step by step, implementing the measures along the way. It could be the next point on the agenda, ”he said.

“The EU must find a way on the gas price ceiling that all 27 member states can accept”. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson arriving at the Council of Energy Ministers of the Union in Brussels. ‘As different Member States expect different solutions, the Commission has to come up with an idea that has broad support,’ you said. “We have to find a way that is acceptable to all Member States.”