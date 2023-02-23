Home Business EU-Tanzania Business Forum: over 500 million euros from the European Investment Bank
Business

EU-Tanzania Business Forum: over 500 million euros from the European Investment Bank

by admin

The vice president of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Thomas Ostros, speaking at the opening of the EU-Tanzania business forum, which opened today in Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania, announced 540 million euros of new investments by the Eib in the country, in ” different sectors that we consider strategic”.

Ostros said that Eib intends to continue the support in the traditional sectors in which it already operates, clean energy, water, agriculture, tourism and business financing, and he framed this new financing by Eib in particular in the sectors of the blue economy and financing .

Ostros also announced that tomorrow he will be in Zanzibar, where he will meet the local authorities of the revolutionary government, and operators in the tourism sector to establish “new connections on how Eib can support private and public business projects in Zanzibar”.

As highlighted at the opening ceremony of the Tanzanian forum by Helena Koning, of the EU External Action Service in Tanzania, these funds are part of the European strategy of the Global Gateway, the EU’s response to China‘s new silk road. [Dal nostro inviato a Dar Es Salaam]

Read the Booklet specially created by our editorial staff on the occasion of the EU-Tanzania Business Forum: http://www.africaeaffari.it/wp-content/uploads/tanzaniaworkbook.pdf

