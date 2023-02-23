Correspondent of Dajiang Net/Dajiang News ClientCao WumeiPhoto report: In order to cultivate and practice the core values ​​of socialism, advocate the breaking of stereotypes and bad habits, establish a new trend of the times, and solidly promote the construction of rural civilization, on the afternoon of February 22, Longgang Village, Shizi Street, Chaisang District, relied on the New Era Civilization Practice Station to actively Carry out the themed publicity activities of “transforming traditions, passing on virtues and promoting the new fashion of the times”.

At the event site, the preachers mainly preached on the content of “advocating thrift and advocating new weddings, simplifying funerals and advocating thick burials, destroying the old and innovating and advocating small weddings, caring for others and advocating neighbors to watch”, advocating residents to break feudal superstitions, waste comparisons and other stereotypes Bad habits and bad habits form a scientific, civilized, thrifty and thrifty way of life.

Through this event, the people in the jurisdiction deeply felt the importance of changing customs and advocating a new style of civilization. Everyone expressed that they should form a civilized, healthy and scientific way of life, start from the individual and start from now, oppose extravagance and waste, and consciously resist stereotypes To be a practitioner of promoting the new trend of the times.