together for attractive/adaptive Reggio – Environment

The Municipality of Reggio Emilia, within the LIFE CityAdap3 project, of which it is a partner, is organizing the infoday “Environment, businesses and communities: together for attractive/adaptive Reggio”, which will be held on October 4th at the Tecnopolo of Reggio Emilia, Piazzale Europa 1, starting from 4 pm.

This is an event aimed at presenting the adaptive redevelopment project of Piazza del Popol Giost, the second pilot action of the European Life CityAdap3 project, with the aim of informing the Reggio Emilia business world about this innovative intervention and for which the Municipality wants to propose synergies with local businesses as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

More generally, the event will also be an opportunity to discuss together with Prof. Paolo Di Toma, economist from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, the role that businesses can have in this era of great environmental and climate challenges: “Sustainability and business development: the value of territorial roots and collaboration”

Speakers will include Carlotta Bonvicini, Councilor for Sustainability Policies of the Municipality of Reggio Emilia, and the designers of the adaptive project of Piazza Popol Giost (Enrico Dusi and Rebediani Scaccabarozzi Landscapes).

