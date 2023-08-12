Home » Moisés Caicedo “only wants to play for Chelsea”
Moisés Caicedo "only wants to play for Chelsea"

Moisés Caicedo "only wants to play for Chelsea"

Moisés Caicedo’s novel has one chapter.

On Thursday night it seemed that the details of the negotiation between Liverpool, Brighton and Moisés Caicedo were closed.

According to reports, the “Seagulls” and the London club had reached an agreement for approximately 139 million dollars; a record figure in this transfer market in England.

However, this Friday morning, Caicedo surprised the world by rejecting Liverpool.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specializing in the transfer market, Caicedo reported that he only wants to play for Chelsea.

“The Ecuadorian has serious doubts about signing for Jürgen Klopp’s team, with whom he will now have to speak to see if the negotiation with the footballer came to fruition,” the newspaper detailed. Sports world.

In its digital edition this Friday the Daily Expressfrom London, adds data more detailed on the position of caicedo and how it fell in Liverpool.

The news read: “Moisés Caicedo, the Brighton star, tells Klopp that he ‘only wants Chelsea’. Caicedo has been involved in a transfer battle between Liverpool and Chelsea.

The journalist Sam Smith refers in the Daily Express: “Liverpool have reportedly been shaken after being told that Caicedo only wants to join Chelsea. The player reportedly only has his eyes on Stamford Bridge.”

