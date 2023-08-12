Home » Burial of Sara Maestre de Acosta will be this Saturday in Valledupar
Family and friends will say their last goodbye this Saturday, August 12, to the renowned midwife Sara Maestre de Acosta, who passed away in the capital of Cesar.

The funeral will take place in the Tres Ave María church at 10:00 a.m. and the burial will take place in the Central Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

Maestre de Acosta was characterized by her humanitarian sense, humility and simplicity, leaving traces in the people who knew her for the way in which she raised her children.

She worked in the Valledupar Treasury, Municipal Council, Army Revolving Fund, also as secretary to the accountant Marcos Ustáriz, who would be her compadre, and finally, as paying treasurer at the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare, ICBF where she reached her time of service and he retired.

But his productive work continued to be the administrative support of the editorial and journalistic enterprise of the extinct Diario Vallenato, led by Loli and her husband Gilberto Villarroel, where they were active for a little over two decades. There she became a financial magician to keep the company afloat, which, as a means of critical and independent opinion, did not receive contributions from the institutional sector.

Sara Maestre de Acosta married the former mayor of the Guajiro Evaristo Acosta de Luque and lived most of her life in the Novalito neighborhood of Valledupar, a sector of the capital of Cesar where her departure is mourned today.

