The Role of Free Radicals in Tiredness: How to Reduce Them

Change of Season and Excess Free Radicals: The Culprit behind Chronic Tiredness

As the seasons change and activities resume, many individuals find themselves battling fatigue. The cause? Excessive free radicals in the body that lead to oxidative stress and, subsequently, chronic tiredness. In his book “Fibromyalgia is a Challenge: You Can Win it,” Dr. Francesco Garritano explores effective remedies to overcome this syndrome while providing valuable advice for overall well-being and fatigue management, relevant to all individuals.

Free radicals play a positive role in the body when produced in small quantities, collaborating with the immune system. However, an overabundance of free radicals, if not adequately neutralized by our innate antioxidant detox system, can wreak havoc on the body. Imagine wild slingshots targeting every cellular structure from the membrane to the DNA, causing the system to spiral out of control and intensifying inflammation. This phenomenon is especially prevalent in fibromyalgia cases.

Insufficient oxygen levels in the body contribute to a poor assimilation of nutrients from food and an accumulation of harmful toxins. The presence of excessive free radicals leads to a range of symptoms, including general weakness, tiredness, dizziness, depression, memory loss, premature aging, irritability, circulatory problems, poor digestion, muscle pain, arthritis, and bronchial complications.

To combat the detrimental effects of free radicals, it is vital to understand the importance of implementing an anti-fatigue diet rich in antioxidant vitamins and minerals. Among the crucial vitamins are vitamin A and vitamin C.

Vitamin A exists in various compounds of animal and plant origin, such as retinoids and carotenoids respectively. Excellent sources of vitamin A include egg yolks, green leafy vegetables, and fruits and vegetables of red-orange color, such as carrots, pumpkin, apricots, peppers, and tomatoes.

Vitamin C is renowned for its antioxidant and immune-strengthening effects. Fruits like grapes, currants, papaya, pineapple, strawberries, melon, mango, raspberries, blueberries, and kiwis, as well as citrus fruits like oranges, mandarins, and lemons, boast high concentrations of vitamin C. Additionally, peppers, broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, spinach, turnip greens, green leafy vegetables, pumpkin, and tomatoes are excellent sources. It is advisable to consume these foods raw or undercooked to preserve the delicate nature of vitamin C, as it is sensitive to oxidation and heat.

In addition to vitamins, minerals also play a crucial role in combating excessive free radicals. Zinc, a mineral often deficient in individuals, can be obtained from oysters, seafood, meat, fish, eggs, whole grains, broad-leafed vegetables, and various seeds, nuts, and legumes.

Selenium, a microelement that synergistically enhances the protective action of vitamin E against free radicals, can be found in whole grains, meat, fish, eggs, wheat germ, dried fruit, sunflower seeds, and garlic.

Copper, another essential mineral in fighting free radicals, can be acquired from crustaceans, mollusks, offal, oil seeds, dried fruit, cereal germs, and legumes.

By incorporating these antioxidant-rich foods into our diet, we can combat the onslaught of free radicals and alleviate chronic tiredness.

