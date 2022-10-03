Home Business Europe at risk of ‘unprecedented’ natural gas shortage, says IEA – Xinhua English.news.cn
2022-10-03 16:40

Source: CCTV News

CCTV News

2022-10-03 16:40

Securities Times e company news, the International Energy Agency released a quarterly report on the natural gas market on the 3rd, warning that Europe will face the risk of “unprecedented” natural gas shortages this winter, while recommending to save gas to respond. The report shows that to ensure that natural gas reserves remain sufficient until the end of the heating season, gas demand in European Union member states should be 9% to 13% lower than the average level of the past five years. Most of these changes have to be made by consumers, including turning down heaters by 1 degree Celsius and adjusting boiler temperatures, as well as saving industrial and public facilities. (CCTV News)

