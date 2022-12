The main European indices are turning positive again in the wake of yesterday’s session on Wall Street. The EuroStoxx 50 index is currently at 3,920 points with a fractional rise of 0.05%; while in Milan the Ftse Mib index is currently up 0.45% to 24,316 points. Generalized positivity with the Spanish Ibex 35 index moving up by 0.41%, while the French Cac40 index remains weaker, currently down by 0.17%.

Finally, the Btp/Bund spread is currently at 190 basis points, up 1.54%.