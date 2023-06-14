Eurozone, April industrial production +1% on a monthly basis

The industrial production in the Eurozone increased less than expected ad April 2023. According to reports from the European Union’s Statistics Institute (Eurostat), output increased by 1% on a monthly basis after -3.8% in March (data revised from a preliminary figure of -4.1%). The figure is equal to market expectations, which were for a 1% increase.

Every year production recorded an increase of 0.2% after -1.4% in March and compared to the +0.8% expected.

As for theEurope of the 27on a monthly basis there was a variation of +0.7% after -3.2% in March, while on the year production recorded a variation of +0.1% after -1.2% of March.

(Ticker)