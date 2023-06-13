Eventim: Böhmermann causes a price slide

In addition to the musicians who are looking away, politics has also played its part in Eventim’s quasi-monopoly. Because the legislator has allowed the company to do so. Despite increasing market power among digital providers, competition law applies below large corporations such as Google or Meta hardly in the case of organic growth through innovations – but at best in the case of acquisitions. And with Eventim, even that didn’t work. That’s why it’s time for a rethink. Artists shouldn’t just talk about social responsibility, they should also implement it when selling tickets. And the legislator must find a way to slow down overly powerful providers without preventing innovation through too much regulation or even driving it out of the country.

