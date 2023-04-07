6
Pharmaceutical country Switzerland is groaning under a shortage of medicines: Every fourth household is affected – especially families with children
Above all, there is a lack of cheap primary care medicines. Why Switzerland cannot simply ramp up domestic production.
The drug bottleneck in Switzerland is getting worse. A representative study by the online comparison service Comparis now shows the surprisingly large extent: every fourth Swiss household has not received a drug or treatment as usual in the past six months.
