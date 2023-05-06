Home » Everything becomes a UBS branch – including the Bankers Association
Everything becomes a UBS branch – including the Bankers Association

Veterans of the new Superbank occupy key positions in the industry association. This circumstance shows that the Swiss financial center also has far too much list institutionally.

Oops! Nobody wanted to breed this giant pig. Nevertheless, it is now there and wants to eat.

Three months after Jörg Gasser announced his resignation as CEO of the Swiss Bankers Association quite abruptly, the industry association has found a successor. At a small press conference in Zurich on Wednesday, Roman Studer introduced himself as the new operational manager of the industry organization, which has around 50 employees. The 46-year-old is currently head of the economic policy department “Governmental Affairs Switzerland” at UBS.

