9
Everything on stocks Stock market podcast
Family formula for the money and the privilege of the time millionaires
In this Saturday episode of “Alles auf Aktien” we talk about the people who can do something for their wealth early on. Children, teenagers, families – they are all quite badly prepared for the financial future. What do you need to know?
Dhat fintech prodigy Nils Feigenwinter knows. It’s about saving, doing without, dealing with money properly and Klarna debt – about how cool debt really is. It’s about pocket money, your first job, your first budget.
Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.
You can find the AAA newsletter here.