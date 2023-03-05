Home Business Everything on stocks: pocket money formula, children’s account and Klarna debts – the child prodigy clears things up
Business

by admin
Everything on stocks Stock market podcast

Family formula for the money and the privilege of the time millionaires

Source: Claudius Pflug, assembly: Infogra/Claudia Weidner

In this Saturday episode of “Alles auf Aktien” we talk about the people who can do something for their wealth early on. Children, teenagers, families – they are all quite badly prepared for the financial future. What do you need to know?

Dhat fintech prodigy Nils Feigenwinter knows. It’s about saving, doing without, dealing with money properly and Klarna debt – about how cool debt really is. It’s about pocket money, your first job, your first budget.

