Listen to the audio version of the article

Edison and Chiron Energy have signed a PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) preparatory to the construction of 8 photovoltaic plants in Northern Italy. The long-term supply agreement between the energy operator and the renewable producer has a duration of up to 10 years. It provides for the construction and commissioning of 8 plants in Piedmont and Veneto by Chiron Energy and the withdrawal by Edison of the renewable energy produced and the guarantees of origin, in order to increase green generation in its portfolio in line with national and European decarbonisation objectives.

45 GWh all’anno

The forecast is that the plants will come into operation in the first half of 2023: they will have an average annual production of around 45 GWh, equivalent to the needs of 16,000 households, which will make it possible to avoid the annual emission of over 35,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere .

The partnership with Chiron Energy is part of Edison’s strategic plan which has defined a roadmap to 2030 consistent with the Italian and European targets for climate neutrality and which sees production from renewable sources as one of its main axes. Edison’s objective is to increase its installed renewable capacity from the current 2 GW to 5 GW (from wind, photovoltaic and hydroelectric sources), to install 1 GW of energy flexibility and storage tools, plus a further quota of at least 500 MW dedicated to the production of green hydrogen, through investments of 3 billion euros over the period of the plan.

Growth in renewables

“The signing of this agreement is another step in the growth strategy of renewable energies and PPAs in Italy, in order to concretely proceed in the direction of the decarbonisation objectives”, commented Fabio Dubini executive vice president gas & power portfolio management & optimization by Edison.

«We have an ambitious plan to strengthen renewables, which plans to increase the weight of green energy in its portfolio from the current 27% to 40% by 2030. Our hope is that this partnership with Chiron Energy will be the first of a set of new initiatives.