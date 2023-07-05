Exchange Rate in Mexico: Peso Maintains Stability Against the Dollar on July 4

Title: Peso Stable Against Dollar, Euro and Bitcoin Show Mixed Movements

Subtitle: Exchange Rates in Mexico on Tuesday, July 4

Date: July 4, 2023

The peso maintains its value against the dollar. As of today, Tuesday, July 4, the US dollar in Mexico is quoted on average at 17.1286 pesos, according to data from PesoMXN.com. This shows a slight difference compared to the previous day when it was quoted at 17.1670 pesos. The average purchase rate for today stands at 16.6793 pesos, while the selling rate is at 17.5759 pesos. (Update: 7:00 a.m.)

Next, let’s take a look at the exchange rates provided by different banking institutions in Mexico. Among the banks mentioned in the list, the average exchange rate today is 17.0706 pesos per dollar. The purchase rate is at 16.588 pesos, while the selling rate is at 17.554 pesos.

Moving on to credit cards, the average price of the dollar is found to be 17.0333 pesos. The average purchase rate is 16.640 pesos, and the selling rate is at 17.427 pesos.

According to PesoMXN.com, which evaluates 33 sources from institutions and banks, the average exchange rate from the dollar to the peso today in Mexico is 17.1286 pesos. The average purchase rate is 16.6793 pesos, and the average selling rate is 17.5779 pesos. (Update: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 – 7:00 a.m.)

Reviewing the 33 sources, PesoMXN.com records the following exchange rates: The highest buying rate is 17.0600 MXN at Banjercito, while the lowest purchase rate is 15.1000 MXN at Scotiabank. The highest selling rate is 19.1000 MXN at Scotiabank, and the lowest selling rate is 17.0200 MXN at Infosel.

In terms of the euro, its value has lowered slightly. The average exchange rate in Mexico is 18.6372 pesos, compared to yesterday’s rate of 18.7023 pesos. The average purchase rate is 18.0757 pesos, and the average selling rate is 19.1987 pesos.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, has seen an increase in value. As of today, it is quoted at $31,118 (USD) per BTC, according to Binance. This is a significant difference from yesterday’s rate of $30,525 (USD). Bitcoin has shown a positive trend, with a growth of 1.99% in the last 24 hours, 2.18% in the last week, and 14.34% in the last month.

For daily updates on the prices of the dollar, euro, and Bitcoin, you can visit our “Price of the dollar” section.

