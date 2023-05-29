Expansion of Deutsche Bahn: Federal government expects almost 90 million euros

The expansion of Deutsche Bahn is expected to cost around 88 million euros in the coming year.

Deutsche Bahn has to catch up in terms of attractiveness and reliability, that’s no longer a secret. According to the federal government, this will be quite expensive fun.

From the point of view of the federal government Total investments of around 88 billion euros by 2027.

This emerges from a government response to a request from Left MP Victor Perli, which is available to the German Press Agency. Also the Deutsche Bahn anticipates a need of this magnitude. Almost half of this sum – around 43 billion euros – has already been financed in the federal budget.

Increase in the truck toll is to be (co)financed by Bahn



The remaining requirement of 45 billion euros estimated by Deutsche Bahn was also taken up in a resolution paper by the coalition leaders a few months ago. This need should also be covered “as far as financially feasible” by 2027, it says in the answer to the left-wing politician Perli.

This is to be financed, among other things, from an increase in the TRUCK-Toll. However, it has not yet been decided that the money will actually flow. Funding is part of the ongoing budgetary process.

“This multi-billion dollar investment offensive must be initiated immediately,” Perli demanded. “The train must become more attractive and an alternative to the car, especially in rural areas.”

