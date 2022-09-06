Countering the price increases linked to the war and the energy crisis is the goal of the plan being developed by the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. 65 billion euros on the plate.

Regarding the measures of the plan, Scholza presented a one-time energy voucher of 300 euros for millions of pensioners and 200 euros for students. The government also wants the extra profits made by some energy companies to be used to ease household bills.

In addition, the plan also provides for the introduction of a reduced price for final electricity consumption up to a certain threshold, a new ticket for local transport at national level that replaces the 9 euro monthly ticket that was a great success this summer. (allocated 1.5 billion euros for this purpose), an increase in family allowances equal to 18 euros per month for the first and second child. “Russia – said Scholz – is not a reliable energy partner. We will overcome this winter “