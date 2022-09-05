Source Title: Expert Suggestions for Promoting the Double Down of Pollutants and Carbon Emissions – Promoting the Replacement of Stock Fuel Vehicles with Electric Vehicles

Yesterday (September 4th) morning, the 2022 Beijing International Metropolis Clean Air and Climate Action Forum kicked off at the Service Trade Fair with the theme of green transformation of low-carbon transportation. First, a sub-forum of low-carbon transportation was held. In the sub-forum, experts and scholars believed that for Beijing to achieve the goal of 2 million new energy vehicles by 2025, not only new vehicles should be considered, but more importantly, the conversion of existing fuel vehicles should be leveraged. If the 2 million target is achieved, Beijing will reduce carbon emissions by millions of tons a year. At the service trade fair, the electric sports car became the focus of the audience with its attractive appearance.Photo by our reporter Gan Nan focus Further increase the proportion of new energy vehicles According to Shi Aijun, director of Beijing Motor Vehicle Emission Management Affairs Center, the current number of new energy vehicles in Beijing has reached about 560,000. 10,000 vehicles, and the electrification rate of vehicles will increase from the current 6% to 30%. Aiming at the goal of 2 million vehicles, in the next work, Beijing has three key tasks, including continuous optimization of models, further increasing the proportion of new energy vehicles and the proportion of models; increasing the proportion of new energy and hydrogen energy use of heavy-duty vehicles ; Further increase the proportion of green travel, so that the carbon emissions of transportation will be further reduced. Shi Aijun said frankly that the future development direction is not only for new vehicles, but also for replacing more existing vehicles with new energy vehicles. The goal can only be achieved with the participation of the whole society. Wu Ye, deputy dean of the School of Environment at Tsinghua University, also believes that relevant policies and measures should be introduced as soon as possible to promote electrification of existing fuel vehicles. In the next three years, an increase of nearly 1.5 million new energy vehicles will be realized, which is equivalent to an average of one year. To have 400,000 to 500,000 vehicles, it is not enough to rely solely on the full electrification of new vehicles. For the stock fuel vehicles, some better measures and policies are needed to promote them. Suggest The right of way for new energy vehicles should be more optimized At present, in Beijing, when replacing a new energy vehicle with a fuel vehicle, the owner can enjoy a subsidy of 10,000 yuan. Shi Aijun said that rewards are of course only one aspect, and the most important thing is everyone’s awareness of green travel. Wu Ye said that in addition to subsidies, the right of way should also be optimized. “For example, Shenzhen has made 10 green logistics areas, allowing new energy vehicles to enter, but not diesel trucks. Such measures give new energy vehicles a good right of way and have a good impetus for the growth of new energy vehicles. role.” He said that in the future, Beijing will promote the transformation of stock as soon as possible, and new measures need to be considered for light or medium freight. Guo Jifu, president of the Beijing Institute of Transportation Development, introduced that the current mainstream electric vehicles in the market generally have a cruising range of four to five hundred kilometers. Mid-to-high-end models for different travel needs such as business negotiation, family travel, and long-distance travel. In 2021, the market share of new energy vehicles in the passenger vehicle field in Beijing will reach 24%. The quality of vehicles is getting closer and closer to the requirements of long-term car users. Effect The transformation of a fuel vehicle can reduce carbon emissions by 1 ton per year New energy vehicles play a very important role in reducing pollutant emissions and carbon emissions in Beijing. Shi Aijun used a fuel car as an example. If the vehicle travels 15,000 kilometers a year, it needs to consume about 1 ton of fuel and emit about 3 tons of carbon dioxide. If it is replaced by a new energy vehicle, it will reduce at least 1 ton of carbon dioxide emissions. See also Caleffi: strong growth in turnover and margins in the first half of the year, interest in home fashion confirmed Shi Aijun said that the next step in the development of new energy vehicles must be to convert to green electricity, such as solar energy and wind energy, because the carbon reduction effect will only get better and better if the proportion of green electricity increases. Electricity also produces a certain percentage of carbon emissions. “If the target of 2 million vehicles is achieved, then by 2025, the nearly 1.5 million fuel vehicles that will be replaced will reduce carbon emissions by up to 2 million tons (calculated based on the existing carbon emission level of Beijing’s power grid).” Wu Ye said that in the past five years, in order to reduce pollutant emissions, Beijing has introduced many new measures, such as the promotion of new energy vehicles, public transportation, and remote online supervision of heavy-duty vehicles. From the perspective of the proportion of material reduction benefits, the role of new energy vehicles should basically account for 20% to 35%. It can be seen that the promotion of new energy vehicles is a very important measure. “If it continues to advance, this proportion will increase in the future.” Wu Ye revealed that if Beijing can achieve an electrification rate of 30% to 40% by 2030, it is expected that the total pollutant emissions of the entire road network will be reduced by 30% to 45%. % or so, the air quality in Beijing urban areas will have a very considerable change. If the number of new energy vehicles in Beijing achieves the goal of 2 million, it is equivalent to the proportion of new energy vehicles in the city’s vehicle ownership will reach more than one-third, whether it is the reduction of pollutants or carbon emissions. will play a very positive role.Our reporter Luo Qianwen related Car parking or car sharing will be included in carbon inclusive incentives News from this newspaper (Reporter Li Bo and Sun Hongyang) After nearly 3 years of exploration, the first green travel integrated service platform in China has released a transcript. Yesterday morning, the 2022 Service Trade Fair Beijing MaaS Ecosystem Development Forum was held in Shougang Park. Zhao Zilong, deputy director of the Municipal Transportation Commission, introduced that up to now, the Beijing MaaS platform has more than 30 million users, serving more than 6 million green trips per day on average, and reducing carbon emissions from green travel by more than 200,000 tons. MaaS is the abbreviation of “Mobility as a Service” in English. It improves the public travel experience of citizens through integrated transportation and one-stop service. In 2019, Beijing launched the first green travel integrated service platform in China (Beijing MaaS platform), integrating subway, ground public transportation, walking, cycling, self-driving, online car-hailing and other travel modes to provide the public with a full-process, one-stop travel service. Serve. At present, Beijing has collected real-time bus arrival information, subway full-load rate query, subway station transfer and other information in 17 travel fields into the MaaS platform. This information provides tens of millions of users with smart travel services every day, realizing the transformation of Beijing’s transportation travel information service from a single service to an integrated service. At the same time, using the MaaS-based carbon benefit mechanism, Beijing citizens can obtain a personal carbon energy account by simply registering in the “Green Travel” area through the AutoNavi Maps APP platform, and then use cycling navigation, walking navigation, or bus or rail. You can get the corresponding carbon emission reduction energy, participate in public welfare activities, and exchange for various gifts such as public transportation coupons, shopping vouchers, and video memberships. It is reported that the city is studying and formulating the “Beijing MaaS2.0 Work Plan”, which will focus on the expansion of service scenarios, the construction of a mutually beneficial and win-win ecosystem, multi-scenario non-inductive carbon empowerment, and brand benchmarking, etc. +” as the core of urban travel, cross-regional travel, and “transportation + life” and other scenarios of travel services; low-carbon travel scenarios such as car parking and carpooling are included in the scope of carbon inclusive incentives. See also Brass made in 3D lands in Brescia

Yesterday (September 4th) morning, the 2022 Beijing International Metropolis Clean Air and Climate Action Forum kicked off at the Service Trade Fair with the theme of green transformation of low-carbon transportation. First, a sub-forum of low-carbon transportation was held. In the sub-forum, experts and scholars believed that for Beijing to achieve the goal of 2 million new energy vehicles by 2025, not only new vehicles should be considered, but more importantly, the conversion of existing fuel vehicles should be leveraged. If the 2 million target is achieved, Beijing will reduce carbon emissions by millions of tons a year.

At the service trade fair, the electric sports car became the focus of the audience with its attractive appearance.Photo by our reporter Gan Nan

focus

Further increase the proportion of new energy vehicles

According to Shi Aijun, director of Beijing Motor Vehicle Emission Management Affairs Center, the current number of new energy vehicles in Beijing has reached about 560,000. 10,000 vehicles, and the electrification rate of vehicles will increase from the current 6% to 30%.

Aiming at the goal of 2 million vehicles, in the next work, Beijing has three key tasks, including continuous optimization of models, further increasing the proportion of new energy vehicles and the proportion of models; increasing the proportion of new energy and hydrogen energy use of heavy-duty vehicles ; Further increase the proportion of green travel, so that the carbon emissions of transportation will be further reduced. Shi Aijun said frankly that the future development direction is not only for new vehicles, but also for replacing more existing vehicles with new energy vehicles. The goal can only be achieved with the participation of the whole society.

Wu Ye, deputy dean of the School of Environment at Tsinghua University, also believes that relevant policies and measures should be introduced as soon as possible to promote electrification of existing fuel vehicles. In the next three years, an increase of nearly 1.5 million new energy vehicles will be realized, which is equivalent to an average of one year. To have 400,000 to 500,000 vehicles, it is not enough to rely solely on the full electrification of new vehicles. For the stock fuel vehicles, some better measures and policies are needed to promote them.

Suggest

The right of way for new energy vehicles should be more optimized

At present, in Beijing, when replacing a new energy vehicle with a fuel vehicle, the owner can enjoy a subsidy of 10,000 yuan. Shi Aijun said that rewards are of course only one aspect, and the most important thing is everyone’s awareness of green travel.

Wu Ye said that in addition to subsidies, the right of way should also be optimized. “For example, Shenzhen has made 10 green logistics areas, allowing new energy vehicles to enter, but not diesel trucks. Such measures give new energy vehicles a good right of way and have a good impetus for the growth of new energy vehicles. role.” He said that in the future, Beijing will promote the transformation of stock as soon as possible, and new measures need to be considered for light or medium freight.

Guo Jifu, president of the Beijing Institute of Transportation Development, introduced that the current mainstream electric vehicles in the market generally have a cruising range of four to five hundred kilometers. Mid-to-high-end models for different travel needs such as business negotiation, family travel, and long-distance travel. In 2021, the market share of new energy vehicles in the passenger vehicle field in Beijing will reach 24%. The quality of vehicles is getting closer and closer to the requirements of long-term car users.

Effect

The transformation of a fuel vehicle can reduce carbon emissions by 1 ton per year

New energy vehicles play a very important role in reducing pollutant emissions and carbon emissions in Beijing. Shi Aijun used a fuel car as an example. If the vehicle travels 15,000 kilometers a year, it needs to consume about 1 ton of fuel and emit about 3 tons of carbon dioxide. If it is replaced by a new energy vehicle, it will reduce at least 1 ton of carbon dioxide emissions.

Shi Aijun said that the next step in the development of new energy vehicles must be to convert to green electricity, such as solar energy and wind energy, because the carbon reduction effect will only get better and better if the proportion of green electricity increases. Electricity also produces a certain percentage of carbon emissions. “If the target of 2 million vehicles is achieved, then by 2025, the nearly 1.5 million fuel vehicles that will be replaced will reduce carbon emissions by up to 2 million tons (calculated based on the existing carbon emission level of Beijing’s power grid).”

Wu Ye said that in the past five years, in order to reduce pollutant emissions, Beijing has introduced many new measures, such as the promotion of new energy vehicles, public transportation, and remote online supervision of heavy-duty vehicles. From the perspective of the proportion of material reduction benefits, the role of new energy vehicles should basically account for 20% to 35%. It can be seen that the promotion of new energy vehicles is a very important measure.

“If it continues to advance, this proportion will increase in the future.” Wu Ye revealed that if Beijing can achieve an electrification rate of 30% to 40% by 2030, it is expected that the total pollutant emissions of the entire road network will be reduced by 30% to 45%. % or so, the air quality in Beijing urban areas will have a very considerable change.

If the number of new energy vehicles in Beijing achieves the goal of 2 million, it is equivalent to the proportion of new energy vehicles in the city’s vehicle ownership will reach more than one-third, whether it is the reduction of pollutants or carbon emissions. will play a very positive role.Our reporter Luo Qianwen

related

Car parking or car sharing will be included in carbon inclusive incentives

News from this newspaper (Reporter Li Bo and Sun Hongyang) After nearly 3 years of exploration, the first green travel integrated service platform in China has released a transcript. Yesterday morning, the 2022 Service Trade Fair Beijing MaaS Ecosystem Development Forum was held in Shougang Park. Zhao Zilong, deputy director of the Municipal Transportation Commission, introduced that up to now, the Beijing MaaS platform has more than 30 million users, serving more than 6 million green trips per day on average, and reducing carbon emissions from green travel by more than 200,000 tons.

MaaS is the abbreviation of “Mobility as a Service” in English. It improves the public travel experience of citizens through integrated transportation and one-stop service.

In 2019, Beijing launched the first green travel integrated service platform in China (Beijing MaaS platform), integrating subway, ground public transportation, walking, cycling, self-driving, online car-hailing and other travel modes to provide the public with a full-process, one-stop travel service. Serve.

At present, Beijing has collected real-time bus arrival information, subway full-load rate query, subway station transfer and other information in 17 travel fields into the MaaS platform. This information provides tens of millions of users with smart travel services every day, realizing the transformation of Beijing’s transportation travel information service from a single service to an integrated service. At the same time, using the MaaS-based carbon benefit mechanism, Beijing citizens can obtain a personal carbon energy account by simply registering in the “Green Travel” area through the AutoNavi Maps APP platform, and then use cycling navigation, walking navigation, or bus or rail. You can get the corresponding carbon emission reduction energy, participate in public welfare activities, and exchange for various gifts such as public transportation coupons, shopping vouchers, and video memberships.

It is reported that the city is studying and formulating the “Beijing MaaS2.0 Work Plan”, which will focus on the expansion of service scenarios, the construction of a mutually beneficial and win-win ecosystem, multi-scenario non-inductive carbon empowerment, and brand benchmarking, etc. +” as the core of urban travel, cross-regional travel, and “transportation + life” and other scenarios of travel services; low-carbon travel scenarios such as car parking and carpooling are included in the scope of carbon inclusive incentives.