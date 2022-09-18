Original title: Express insured clauses do not become infringement clauses

On September 10, Xiao Liu from Xiaoshan, Hangzhou, sent 20 grams of gold worth about 8,000 yuan through SF Express’s intra-city business, and purchased a price-insured service worth 8,000 yuan. Later, Xiao Liu was informed that the shipment was lost. Xiao Liu, who bought the full insured price, should have received the full payment from the courier company, but the next day SF Express customer service said that he could only pay 2,000 yuan. This incident has topped the hot search list a few days ago, sparking a debate among netizens about the rules of express delivery insurance.

The so-called express insured price is to provide “insurance” for the express, and the insured amount is the user’s own valuation of the express, which is the so-called “declared value”. If the courier is lost or damaged, the user can claim compensation according to his own insurance amount. If there is no insurance, compensation will be made in multiples of the freight, and the specific number varies from one express company to another. The above-mentioned express insured price will undoubtedly make consumers feel at ease, but the inconsistency of the name and reality will inevitably make consumers feel grumpy.

Combing the media reports will reveal that recently, many users have delivered high-value items, and only a small amount of compensation can be obtained in the event of loss or damage to the courier. In view of this, in the express delivery industry, it should be taken seriously. The insured price clause cannot be a clause for routine consumers, nor should it become an overlord clause that infringes upon the rights and interests of consumers.

The price of express delivery must abide by the bottom line of fairness and justice. According to the “Interim Regulations on Express Delivery”, if the express mail is delayed, lost, damaged or the contents are short, the compensation liability shall be determined in accordance with the price insured express mail; for the uninsured express mail, the compensation liability shall be determined in accordance with the relevant provisions of civil law. Market supervision must not condone the phenomenon of infringing on consumers’ rights and interests. It is necessary to urge enterprises to act in accordance with the law, correctly recognize their own social responsibilities, and fulfill the price guarantee agreement in accordance with laws and regulations. At the same time, in the face of consumers’ rights protection, consumer protection committees at all levels must be brave enough to take action, strengthen relevant case warnings, and effectively enhance consumers’ rights protection awareness and ability.

For the entire express delivery industry, if the problem of compensation for lost items cannot be resolved in time, it will undoubtedly have a serious negative impact on its reputation, which is not conducive to the development of the industry. (Yang Yulong)