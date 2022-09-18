Home Business Express insured terms do not become infringing clauses- Comments- zhonggong.com
Business

Express insured terms do not become infringing clauses- Comments- zhonggong.com

by admin
Express insured terms do not become infringing clauses- Comments- zhonggong.com

Original title: Express insured clauses do not become infringement clauses

On September 10, Xiao Liu from Xiaoshan, Hangzhou, sent 20 grams of gold worth about 8,000 yuan through SF Express’s intra-city business, and purchased a price-insured service worth 8,000 yuan. Later, Xiao Liu was informed that the shipment was lost. Xiao Liu, who bought the full insured price, should have received the full payment from the courier company, but the next day SF Express customer service said that he could only pay 2,000 yuan. This incident has topped the hot search list a few days ago, sparking a debate among netizens about the rules of express delivery insurance.

The so-called express insured price is to provide “insurance” for the express, and the insured amount is the user’s own valuation of the express, which is the so-called “declared value”. If the courier is lost or damaged, the user can claim compensation according to his own insurance amount. If there is no insurance, compensation will be made in multiples of the freight, and the specific number varies from one express company to another. The above-mentioned express insured price will undoubtedly make consumers feel at ease, but the inconsistency of the name and reality will inevitably make consumers feel grumpy.

Combing the media reports will reveal that recently, many users have delivered high-value items, and only a small amount of compensation can be obtained in the event of loss or damage to the courier. In view of this, in the express delivery industry, it should be taken seriously. The insured price clause cannot be a clause for routine consumers, nor should it become an overlord clause that infringes upon the rights and interests of consumers.

See also  Shenzhen's second-hand housing transaction volume plummeted by 80% in September and fell below 2,000 units for the first time in 12 years

The price of express delivery must abide by the bottom line of fairness and justice. According to the “Interim Regulations on Express Delivery”, if the express mail is delayed, lost, damaged or the contents are short, the compensation liability shall be determined in accordance with the price insured express mail; for the uninsured express mail, the compensation liability shall be determined in accordance with the relevant provisions of civil law. Market supervision must not condone the phenomenon of infringing on consumers’ rights and interests. It is necessary to urge enterprises to act in accordance with the law, correctly recognize their own social responsibilities, and fulfill the price guarantee agreement in accordance with laws and regulations. At the same time, in the face of consumers’ rights protection, consumer protection committees at all levels must be brave enough to take action, strengthen relevant case warnings, and effectively enhance consumers’ rights protection awareness and ability.

For the entire express delivery industry, if the problem of compensation for lost items cannot be resolved in time, it will undoubtedly have a serious negative impact on its reputation, which is not conducive to the development of the industry. (Yang Yulong)

You may also like

5G communication shell Huawei Mate 50 all series...

Uncertain future? Exiting the stock markets is the...

China-made large aircraft C919 is about to be...

How much will the merger of Ethereum have...

Are pre-made dishes a new outlet or a...

[UK Inflation]UK gasoline prices fall to drive inflation...

The international gold price breaks down from $1,660...

In August, the national economy continued to recover...

The international gold price breaks down from $1,660...

Precious Metals Weekly Report: The U.S. dollar index...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy