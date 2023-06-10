Fabi: inflation weighs on household and business savings

The increase in the cost of money and the rise in prices are putting a strain on the savings of Italian families and businesses. According to a recent research conducted by the FABI (Federation of Autonomous Italian Bankers), the overall balance of current accounts decreased by over 61 billion euros in the period between December 2021 and March 2023, going from 2,076 billion to 2,015 billion.

Between December 2022 and March 2023, the negative change reached 50 billion euros. The FABI analysis highlights how the increase in the cost of living has not only slowed down the propensity to save of Italian families, reaching almost zero in the first five months of the year (0.2% on average), but has also started to affect the reserves accumulated by the production system.