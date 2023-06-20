Fabrizio Labanti: “A hair transplant is not needed to cure baldness”

Fabrizio Labanti “To cure baldness, hair transplantation is useless”

Baldness, is the best choice a hair transplant? Word to the expert

When a person, man or woman, finds himself having to deal with the hair loss it’s never a good time. There are many people who overestimate the importance of hair and this can be a pretext for illnesses and above all can lead those affected to rage in the spasmodic search for therapeutic solutions who leave the time they find; all surrounded by an aura of illogical hope which, in many cases, does not bring any kind of advantage.

The Italian Fabrizio Labanti, highly successful hair designer and CEO of Hair Wellnessfound the solution to this problem by patenting his own Patch Cutaneoi.e. the first non-surgical, non-invasive and reversible hair transplant that has nothing to do with common prostheses.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

