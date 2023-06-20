Home » Fabrizio Labanti: “A hair transplant is not needed to cure baldness”
Business

Fabrizio Labanti: “A hair transplant is not needed to cure baldness”

by admin
Fabrizio Labanti: “A hair transplant is not needed to cure baldness”

Fabrizio Labanti “To cure baldness, hair transplantation is useless”

Baldness, is the best choice a hair transplant? Word to the expert

When a person, man or woman, finds himself having to deal with the hair loss it’s never a good time. There are many people who overestimate the importance of hair and this can be a pretext for illnesses and above all can lead those affected to rage in the spasmodic search for therapeutic solutions who leave the time they find; all surrounded by an aura of illogical hope which, in many cases, does not bring any kind of advantage.

The Italian Fabrizio Labanti, highly successful hair designer and CEO of Hair Wellnessfound the solution to this problem by patenting his own Patch Cutaneoi.e. the first non-surgical, non-invasive and reversible hair transplant that has nothing to do with common prostheses.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Tim under pressure in Piazza Affari after parole de Puyfontaine (Vivendi)

You may also like

Approaching the level of southern Europe: Germany’s new...

Beppe Grillo plays comedian: “My words in Rome?...

Government – Faeser and Haldenwang present a report...

Technogym aims for profitable and sustainable growth by...

Jingdong 3C digital enterprises and commercial mining 618...

Industry threatens to emigrate – Olaf Scholz only...

North-South tug of war at the European Energy...

Constitution – Federal Constitutional Court decides on remuneration...

The aviation industry ushered in a historic order!India’s...

Stock Market Podcast: Nvidia Challenger – The Secret...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy