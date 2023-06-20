Duško Ivanovic asks the fans of Crvena zvezda not to throw objects on the field Sport

Duško Ivanovic asked the Red Star fans to support the team in a fair and correct way.

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet defeated Partizan in the third match of the final series of the ABA League and reduced the score to 2:1. The fourth match is played in “Pionir” in front of the red and white fans, and before that, coach Duško Ivanović had a request for the audience. The previous match was delayed due to disorder, throwing objects into the field. This is something that a seasoned professional does not want to happen again.

That’s why he addressed the audience. “Once again, I use the opportunity to invite our fans to cheer sportsily, to cheer on our team, not to insult anyone, and especially not to throw absolutely anything on the field, because the advantage of the home field is thunderous cheering from the stands! Encourage and support our players, but fair sportsmanship and correctly, because that’s the only way we can reach the goal together,” said Ivanovic.

Then he reflected on the expectations of the game itself. “As I announced at yesterday’s press conference after the third game, on Tuesday we will have an even harder job in game number 4. This means that we will have to play that match with even more energy, firmness,” Ivanovic said.

The red and white basketball player Nemanja Nedović also asked the fans to be with the team, but without provocations. “We have to forget this match as soon as possible, we have already turned to the next one, which will also be very difficult. We knew that a physically demanding series was waiting for us, we were finding the right solutions, and in the next one we have to play with even more energy. To repeat, I appeal to our fans to cheer without throwing any objects onto the pitch. They know how much they mean to us, and they know how much their support means to us, but only in the right way. There is really no need to target the opponent and do that“, concluded Nedović.



