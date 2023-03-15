15.03.2023

Following the layoff of 11,000 employees last year, Facebook’s parent company announced on Tuesday the decision to lay off another 10,000 employees. That means the tech giant is saying goodbye to a quarter of its workforce.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) As part of the “Year of Efficiency” initiated by Zuckerberg, Facebook’s parent company Meta swung the ax again, cutting 10,000 jobs in the company. On Tuesday (March 14), the company’s president Zuckerberg sent an email to all employees saying that the layoffs will be mainly for middle-level managers, while the other 5,000 positions will no longer be filled. The layoffs will be completed in the next few months.

In November last year, Meta was the first to announce 11,000 layoffs, which kicked off a wave of layoffs at technology companies including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Apple. With the announcement, Facebook’s parent company effectively parted ways with about a quarter of its employees within four months.

Zuckerberg wrote, “This is painful, but unavoidable. It means saying goodbye to the smart and enthusiastic colleagues who represent a part of our success.”

According to Agence France-Presse, the first “sacrifice” will be the company’s recruitment department. The company has now officially stopped hiring new employees. In response to the increased demand for Facebook during the new crown epidemic, the company has aggressively expanded its workforce.

Zuckerberg told employees that in the next few months, technology and business departments will also be affected, and a small number of people may temporarily stay until the end of the year until the layoffs are completed.

Since “efficiency” means layoffs

In January of this year, Zuckerberg told analysts that 2023 will be the “year of efficiency” for company management, and he is determined to make the company stronger and more flexible. He said in an email, “Historically, more often than not, we have seen faster growth every year, so we have resources to invest in new products. But last year ushered in a warning that people must show humility. “”We should be prepared that the reality of the new economy is likely to last for years.”

“Insider Intelligence” (Insider Intelligence) analyst Jasmine Enberg (Jasmine Enberg) told Agence France-Presse that since he promised 2023 to be the “Year of Efficiency”, Zuckerberg certainly cannot just talk and do nothing. Try to avoid expensive and ambitious metaverse projects, talk about the work to be done in the near future, improve the core service business, and meet more challenges such as artificial intelligence.”

Meta’s stock, which has lost two-thirds of its value over the past year, has rebounded this year as investors cheer Zuckerberg for his company’s weight-loss efforts. Meta shares rose 7 percent on Tuesday after the layoff notice was announced.

(AFP, etc.)

