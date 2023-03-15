Home News Litecoin Decrease 10% By Investing.com
Litecoin drops by 10%

Investing.com – Digital currency Litecoin was trading $78,700 as of 16:34 (15:34 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.20% on the day. This is the largest percentage loss since November 9, 2022.

The crash reduces Litecoin’s market capitalization to $5.889B, which is 0.54% of the total of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin ranged between $78,700 and $85,400 over the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin remained declining in value, with a slight loss of 2.88%. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Litecoin was at the time of writing $769.585M, which is 0.85% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has ranged from $65.1000 to $88.1000 over the past seven days.

At current prices, Litecoin is still down 81.26% from its all-time high of $420.00 hit on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin traded at $24,526.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.27% on the day.

Ethereum traded at $1,637.72 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.47%.

The market capitalization of the digital currency Bitcoin was $477,519B, corresponding to 44.15% of the total cryptocurrencies, while the total market capitalization of the Ethereum cryptocurrency reached $203,300B, corresponding to 18.79% of the value of all digital currencies.

