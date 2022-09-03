From 0:00 to 24:00 on September 2, 1 new case was added from a previously reported asymptomatic infected person in Urumqi, Xinjiang, and it was in Sayibak District. 11 new cases of asymptomatic infections, including 3 in Tianshan District, 6 in Shayibak District, and 2 in Shuimogou District, were found in nucleic acid screening at centralized isolation medical observation points, high-risk areas and low-risk areas, that is, closed-loop Transfer to designated medical institutions for isolation medical observation. At present, prevention and control work such as flow traceability, location management and control, and close contact personnel tracking and investigation are in full swing, and the final environmental disinfection work is progressing rapidly.

9 new confirmed cases were cured and discharged, including 3 in Tianshan District and 6 in Shuimogou District; 12 new asymptomatic infections were released from isolation and medical observation, including 9 in Tianshan District, 1 in Sayibak District, and 1 in Shuimogou District. 2 cases.

According to the needs of the current epidemic prevention and control work, in accordance with the provisions of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, after comprehensive research and evaluation by the expert group, it was decided that from 0:00 on September 3, 2022, an additional 1 1 high-risk area; 1 high-risk area in Midong District is adjusted to medium-risk area; 11 medium-risk areas in High-tech Zone (new urban area), Shuimogou District and Midong District are adjusted to low-risk area.

