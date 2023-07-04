Fake photo of Meloni in Puglia, the mistake of the Republic

The sensational mistake of the Republic

A crab that rivals Carlo Cracco. Or to the myth of all fishermen, Sampei. An oversight so sensational, as to seem almost unreal. And instead – as we read on The weather – even those convinced of being the first in the class have committed a (sensational) levity. The newspaper La Repubblica shot a photo of Giorgia Meloni. And so far, this is not much news, given that criticizing, sometimes speciously, and, more generally, writing about the Italian Premier seems to be the mission of the main progressive newspaper.

The leader of the Brothers of Italy is portrayed while relaxing with a cocktail in hand. Where? In front of the beach of Cala Masciola, a splendid Apulian town. The alleged scandal, the unspeakable shame would be represented by the fact that Meloni would have arrived in that earthly paradise on her return from the European Council. A Brussels-Bari flight paid for by Italian taxpayers with their taxes. Open up heaven. The state flights, together with the blue cars, have been, for years, the gasoline of the singers of anti-politics. Natural, at least for those who consider the elect only treacherously bread-eaters, to ride a wave as high as it is difficult to tame. A discontent that, in the recent past, has deceived our compatriots. Who drank the greatest of tall tales: that is that one was worth one. And that skills weren’t important, decisive, indispensable.

Too bad that Repubblica has made an incredible blunder. As reported by the portal Dagospy, the snapshot was, in fact, taken 3 years ago (gulp). In Ostia. Just open Giorgia Meloni’s Facebook profile to find her and remove any (any) residual doubts. No state flights, no “snatch” to the detriment of taxpayers. “It’s from the disciplinary board, they haven’t checked – a colleague tells us who, in the newspaper founded by Eugenio Scalfari, worked for 30 years – A phone call to the mayor of the locality indicated in the article would have been enough. If the prime minister goes to a municipality, the mayor is always warned. It is a practice that a political journalist cannot fail to know. It’s obvious, trivial”. It would have taken very little, in fact, to avoid catching such a big crab. Sampei would be jealous of it.

