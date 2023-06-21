Families – earnings from disability pensioners have risen significantly since 2014

.

Berlin (dts news agency) – The earnings of the approximately two million disability pensioners in Germany have increased by almost 60 percent over the past ten years to an average of 1,065 euros per month. This was announced by the German pension insurance (DRV) of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

“While the average gross pension for disability pensions in 2013 was EUR 678, it rose to EUR 1,065 in 2022. That is an increase of around 57 percent in this period,” according to the pension insurance. In addition to the annual pension adjustments, the reason for this positive development is the extension of the supplementary period since 2014. This has been extended several times in recent years.

As a result, people with reduced earning capacity who are receiving a pension for the first time are treated as if they had continued to work with their previous average income until they reached normal retirement age. In addition, reductions in income in the last four years before the onset of the reduction in earning capacity no longer reduced the pension, according to the DRV. “The figures make it clear that the reforms to date have had an effect,” said Hans-Werner Veen, Chairman of the DRV Board of Directors, at the Representatives’ Meeting on June 21 in Lübeck-Travemünde. The reason for the reforms was that the risk of poverty in old age is significantly higher for disabled pensioners than for other pensioners.

