Little Max has just celebrated his first birthday, he’s enjoying the world and discovering his surroundings. “His cheerfulness often makes us forget that our child is seriously ill. We still don’t know if Max will ever learn to walk or talk,” says his father Thomas Wagner. The 38-year-old from Braunau has been living in Singapore with his wife Stephanie (37) for eleven years, where he works in marketing for a technology company.

