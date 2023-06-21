The most expensive Togolese players in activity

Togolese football is no exception to the rest of Africa. On the international scene, some manage to shine with their talent and their technical ability. In this article we will see together a list of Togolese players in activity and whose market prices are the highest.

David Henen

David Henen was born in Libramont-Chevigny in 1996. This Togolese striker has already played for several clubs including Olympiakos, Everton, Fleetwood Town, RSC Charleroi and Grenoble Foot 38. In 2022, the Togolese international joined KV Kortrijk . The Togolese striker is estimated at 400,000 euros.

Euloge Placca Fessou

Euloge Placca Fessou is from Lomé. He was born there on December 31, 1994. Currently, the Togolese striker is playing in the Vysheyshaya league with the Shakhtyor Soligorsk team. Euloge Placca Fessou has a market value of 400,000 euros. He has already played for FC Servette, Kempenzonen and Beerschot.

Etienne Amenyido

The Togolese international was born in 1998 in Herford. He was capped with Germany’s U16, U17 and U19. His professional career started with his trainer, Borussia Dortmund before playing for VfL Osnabrück. In 2021, he joined the FC St. Pauli team where he still plays as a striker. Its market value is 600,000 euros.

Frederic Ananou

Frédéric Ananou is a Togolese defender born in Munich in 1997. His first steps in the professional world were made with FC Köln with the U19. In 2016, he joined Roda JC before signing with Ingolstadt in 2018. At the end of his contract, he signed with SC Paderborn. Its current price is 650,000 euros.

Peniel Mlapa

Peniel Mlapa is a 32-year-old Togolese player. He was born in Lomé on February 20, 1991, but he evolved in Germany. He started young with the club FC Ismaning then he joined TSV 1860 Munich. Then he played in several clubs including TSG Hoffenhein, Borussia Mönchengladbach, VVV Venlo… Currently he plays as a striker for Al-Nasr SC. Its market value amounts to 1 million euros.

Kevin Denkey

Kévin Denkey is a young Togolese player. He was born in Lomé in 2000 and made a career in football. His professional career began with club Nîmes Olympique in 2018. He was loaned to AS Béziers in 2019. In 2021, he joined his current club Cercle Brugge in the Jupiler Pro League. It is estimated at 3 million euros.

Djene Dakonam

Djéné Dakonam Ortega of his real name was born on December 31, 1991 in Dapaong. He is currently playing as a defender in the Spanish Liga for the club Getafe CF since 2017. His value is estimated at 5 million euros. He has already won several individual distinctions in the league.

Fo-doh later

Togolese international Fo-doh laba was born in Lomé in 1992. His professional career began in 2012 with the Angels of Notsé where he played for 2 years before joining US Bitam in Gabon in 2014. In 2016, the Togolese striker signed in Morocco with the club Renaissance Sportive de Berkane to then join Al-Ain FC in the UAE Pro League in 2019. To this day, he still plays there. Its value is estimated at 6 million euros.

Ihlas Bebous

Born in Sokodé on April 23, 1994, Ihalas Bebous is currently playing in Germany. The Togolese international started his career with Garather SV then VfB Hilden before joining the Fortuna Düsseldorf team. In 2017, he joined the Hannover side before signing with his current club 1899 Hoffenheim in 2019 as a striker or winger. Its current value is 7 million euros.

