Unmissable plans for these vacations in the center of Medellín

In these mid-year vacations, the center of Medellín has plans that you cannot stop enjoying with your family.

We tell you what you can do, what places to visit, what you should take into account to enter and schedule to enjoy each of its activities.

Medellin Planetarium

The Jesús Emilio Ramírez González Planetarium of Medellín is a place that offers experiences and different ways of navigating the universe and the planets, activities of great knowledge and learning for children and adults. To visit this place you can attend from Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free only by presenting the EPM public services account for Medellín inhabitants of strata 1, 2 and 3, in addition all children under 3 years of age enter free.

The Planetarium is located at Carrera 52 #71 – 117 in Parque de los Deseos. For more information visit www.planetariomedellin.org.

The general income value is $24,000.

explore park

Parque Explora is an interactive science museum located in the northern area of ​​downtown Medellín that today contains more than 300 interactive experiences in science and technology. The Park seeks to provide knowledge in neuroscience, science, arts and music, in addition to promoting the care and conservation of animals; For this reason, today it has an aquarium with an Amazon emphasis and a vivarium with more than two thousand individuals rescued from species trafficking and irregular possessions.

Admission is free only by presenting the EPM public services account for Medellín inhabitants of strata 1, 2 and 3. In addition, all children under 3 years of age enter free.

Explora Park is located at Carrera 52 #73 – 75 in front of the Botanical Garden. For more information visit www.parqueexplora.org.

The entrance fee for other people is $37,000 and there are also different family or combo plans to enjoy different rooms.

Water museum

This museum has nine interactive rooms, with the best of science, art and technology, where adults and children can live incredible experiences that will challenge knowledge, the senses and the capacity for wonder.

The Museum allows visitors to learn about the physical and chemical properties of water through steam, liquid, ice and many bubbles, in addition to the country’s landscapes and ecosystems, the diversity of climates, vegetation and species typical of each region of Colombian territory. .

In the Museum, a journey is made to the origin of the universe to observe the evolution of the earth, going through the Roman, Aztec and Zenú civilizations, until arriving at “uses and scenarios of the future”, which exemplify the concept of sustainable city and the impact that leaves a water footprint on the planet.

Admission is free only by presenting the EPM public service account for inhabitants of Medellín in strata 1, 2 and 3, with up to three people being able to enter for each public service account. Children under 3 years of age, adults over 60 years of age and people with disabilities enter for free.

It is located at Carrera 57 #42 – 139 in the Parque de los Pies Descalzos. For more information visit www.grupo-epm.com/site/museodelagua.

For the rest of visitors, the entrance has a value of $6,000 and tickets are sold while supplies last.

Botanical Garden

The Joaquín Antonio Uribe Botanical Garden of Medellín is an open space, surrounded by nature and beautiful landscapes with more than 13.2 hectares, which give life to different species of fauna and flora.

In this space full of tranquility and nature in the middle of the city, you can take walks along trails, picnics, enjoy a good coffee in the middle of the garden or see the butterfly house, an authentic experience of interaction with nature and these beautiful species.

Admission is free from Tuesday to Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It is located at Calle 73 #51D – 14. For more information visit www.botanicomedellin.org.

Antioquia Museum

The Museum of Antioquia located in the center of Medellín, is a space that houses collections of international relevance. There you can enjoy works and permanent and temporary exhibitions, in addition to the open-air museum that contains the largest number of works by Maestro Fernando Botero. A reference of art and culture that cannot be missed.

Admission is free by presenting the EPM public services account for Medellín inhabitants of strata 1, 2 and 3, and up to 5 people can enter by presenting a single account; Children under 7 years of age and students from Medellín and the Metropolitan Area also enter free of charge, only from Monday to Saturday from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, presenting the student card.

This Museum is located on Calle 52 #52-43 in Plaza Botero. For more information visit www.museodeantioquia.co.

The entrance for national visitors has a value of $16,000, for foreigners $24,000, students and people over 60 years of age $12,000, and if they visit groups of people they can access special rates.

