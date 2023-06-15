Home » Fed leaves rates unchanged after ten consecutive monetary tightenings. But it’s just a break
Business

Fed leaves rates unchanged after ten consecutive monetary tightenings. But it’s just a break

by admin
Fed leaves rates unchanged after ten consecutive monetary tightenings. But it’s just a break

The Fomc, the monetary policy arm of the Fed led by Jerome Powell, announced that it had left rates at the range to which they had been brought on May 3, between 5% and 5.25%, a record since July 2006 .

On that last occasion, US rates were raised by 25 basis points.

It is the first pause after ten consecutive monetary tightenings launched by the central bank in an attempt to halt the surge in US inflation.

However, in the press conference that followed the FOMC’s announcement, it was Jerome Powell himself who communicated that “almost all the FOMC exponents believe further rate hikes this year are appropriate”.

The one announced yesterday is therefore only a pause, not the end of the Federal Reserve’s rate hike phase.

See also  Draghi's Italy is running twice as expected, GDP is far better than Germany and France. Risk of braking in the autumn months with delta variant

You may also like

Ia, the EU rules are coming to limit...

Bill Gates’ visit to China may meet Xi...

Motion miners use sensors on the body for...

Berlusconi, Lerner bad and Cairo good: the sober...

Why India is so keen to buy German...

Fair compensation, here are the strengths and weaknesses...

China’s May Retail Sales, Industrial Value-Added Both Fall...

Politics – educational scientists expect “revolution” on the...

Fair compensation, here are the strengths and weaknesses...

Pros and cons Contribution equivalence in the statutory...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy