Federal government increases refugee allowance by one billion

In order to enforce deportations more consistently, the federal and state governments have agreed to extend the maximum duration of detention from the current 10 to 28 days, said Scholz. According to the information, extended responsibilities of the federal police and an improved exchange of information between the judicial and immigration authorities were also agreed.

“In order to relieve the burden on the federal, state and local governments, irregular migration must be noticeably reduced,” says the resolution on which the participants at the refugee summit agreed. However, it remains unclear who is responsible for this. Elsewhere it is stated: “Depending on the situation, the federal government will also establish the existing border security concept in relation to Austria at other internal borders in Germany after consultation with the relevant federal states of the Federal Republic of Germany.” Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) would then have to notify the EU Commission .