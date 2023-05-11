Online shopping abroad: what do I have to consider? | > – Guide

Status: 05/10/2023 12:35 p.m If you order goods online from abroad, you have to reckon with additional costs for import, shipping, customs or the return. Consumers should check the conditions of the respective shop carefully.

A consumer orders a pair of sneakers at an offer price of 60 euros from an online shop, which according to the imprint is based in Berlin. Delivery is direct from China. When the shoes don’t fit, the customer wants to send them back. Although she is granted a right of withdrawal in the General Terms and Conditions (GTC), there is no information on the specific processing. After a phone call, the company refers to a return at a price of around 40 euros to a Chinese address. Ultimately, the consumer is left with the costs, reports the Saxony-Anhalt consumer advice center.

EU directive guarantees consumer rights

She advises consumers to take a close look at the conditions of the online shop before making an online purchase. The first thing that matters is where the retailer is based. If it is within the EU, then largely the same rights apply as in Germany. The EU directive stipulates, for example, that retailers must inform consumers of any additional costs that may arise and of the 14-day right of withdrawal. Import duties are usually not incurred.

Legal situation for purchases outside the EU complicated

The information requirements do not apply to purchases outside the EU, even if consumers have a right of revocation and warranty there too. Which legal situation applies to an online shop depends on the specific individual case. Sometimes information on the dealer’s website can indicate that German law is applicable, such as a telephone number with a German area code or prices shown in euros. However, it is hardly possible for laypeople to assess this.

Customs and taxes for orders in non-EU countries

Before ordering online outside the EU, consumers should find out about possible additional costs from the retailer in advance. Online purchases usually incur duties and taxes depending on the value of the goods and the type of product. Customs will provide information about due duties and their amount. There may also be extra shipping costs, such as a service fee for customs declarations that parcel services can charge customers.

Consumers should check alternatives: If the same or a similar product is also available from a shop that ships from the EU, high delivery costs can be avoided and money may be saved, even if the product costs more.

Additional costs as a result of Brexit

Anyone who buys from an online shop based in Great Britain has had to go with them since Brexit reckon with high and often hidden additional costs. Many shops do not clearly point this out to customers. A supposed bargain can turn into an expensive purchase. In one case, a further 27 euros were added to the purchase price of 52 euros for a sports bag. Consumers should check the imprint carefully to see if there is any indication of a UK registered office. A German internet address is not sufficient.

