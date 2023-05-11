THE HOME OF THE HOUSE – SUITE WITH BOTANY AND BLACK MARMO

This is what architect Camila Bernardon exemplified in this project: home is, by essence, where you want to be.

private haven

An original place for one of the most awaited moments of the day: rest. The break – rare and necessary – must be taken in a space full of what is extremely valuable: peace, breath, contemplation. The solution for intense days and busy routines came with this suite: unique comfort to enjoy your moment, in an integrative environment where everything is found – including yourself. “The intention was to plan a suite for a professionally established young man who works a lot. This is someone new, with a lot of energy and heavy daily activities. So we thought of a space for someone who only returns home at night and who is unable to take advantage of all the environments as he would like, due to lack of time. Therefore, the idea of ​​a small bar inside the room, next to the armchair and the fireplace, in addition to the bed, added practicality to the project. We have a room with several possibilities; an interesting particular refuge for those who can’t enjoy their place”, comments the architect.

Camila reports that, for this oasis of stillness of the body (and even more of the mind), she sought architectural references based on coziness. “This is where Botânica Camel, by Decortiles, comes in: a coating associated with extreme comfort. I see many men’s rooms developed mainly in black and gray, somewhat cold tones. I thought of a more welcoming profile and found in this woody floor the ideal solution, also giving the suite modernity and sophistication. Also, the totally indirect lighting promotes relaxation, for moments of rest and enjoyment of this paradise itself”, points out Camila.

Botânica Camel is really a masterful aggregation of everything that is modern and cozy. The essence of wood with the rough and dark brown aesthetics of woody porcelain tiles combine perfectly with projects where the focus is on feeling good. The coating has a satin surface and comes in a 19.7x120cm format. It is suitable for internal and external environments, and confers an intriguing organic beauty wherever it is applied, outlining naturalness to the environment.

All together at the same time

The concept of not having time to waste is also very valid for when you are off duty. Super-requested, what you want most at this time is to take advantage of everything you are entitled to – practicality and optimization are watchwords here! It was with this thought of bringing leisure points together in one place that architect Camila Bernardon idealized the integration. “The suite’s bathroom presents itself in this open and integrative concept, precisely to reinforce the idea of ​​total relaxation. Thus, the person arrives home and, in their own room, prepares a drink, turns on the fireplace and fills the bathtub; all there, in your unique refuge. It is the experience of unique sensations of experiencing your little paradise at the end of an exhausting day. We have an extremely functional suite, but also with outstanding beauty and sophistication, based on the components chosen for the rooms”, reinforces Camila.

Such elegance is widely perceived from a classic architectural reference: marble. In this project, the walls gained grandeur and haughtiness with Black Marmo. The black and sober aesthetic of the porcelain tiles brings rare but very striking interventions of organic lines, with shades of white and yellow. Black Marmo has a satin surface and a 120x120cm format – and it is a dazzling piece in any environment. “The shining points of the bathroom cladding echo an incredible elegance to the space! The more golden and coppery tones of this room are also found in details and accessories, such as pendants. The black marble is a beautiful classic: it converges with this whole composition for a more refined environment”, concludes the architect.

It is a connection proposed and very well accepted – first of the environment with its inhabitants, and then with itself. It is the physical suggestion to mentally disconnect from the turbulence inherent to life “out there”, and thus replenish energies from self-care and enriching sensory experiences.