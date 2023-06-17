Home » Fed’s Barkin Says High Inflation Could Justify More Rate Hikes – WSJ
by admin
Richmond Fed President Barkin said inflation remains too high and he needs to be confident that it is slowing more rapidly to support an end to the round of rate hikes.

Updated June 17, 2023 at 10:00 CST

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said inflation remains too high and he needs to be confident that it is slowing more rapidly to support an end to the round of rate hikes.

“I want to reiterate that our inflation target is 2 percent and I’m still in the process of being persuaded that slowing demand is bringing inflation back to that target relatively quickly,” Barkin said Friday in Maryland. .”

He said he was willing to support further rate hikes if new data did not support that narrative. Barkin is not a voter on the Fed’s rate-setting committee this year.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

See also  Upbeat Chinese Data, But Doubts Abound for U.S. Companies in China - WSJ

