Home » TOSCANA FILMMAKERS FESTIVAL 8 – “Angel Incio presents Nuestro Senor” closing film
News

TOSCANA FILMMAKERS FESTIVAL 8 – “Angel Incio presents Nuestro Senor” closing film

by admin
TOSCANA FILMMAKERS FESTIVAL 8 – “Angel Incio presents Nuestro Senor” closing film
A scene from “Angel Incio presents Our Lord”

The Documentary”Angel Incio presents Our Lord” (2022, Italy, 13′ 46”) by Jacopo Ficulle will close the eighth edition Toscana Filmmakers Festival (15 – 16 June 2023 – Emperor’s Castle in Prato).

The film arrives at the festival as a winner as the winner of Doc Short Award Cinemaitaliano.info at the twenty-second edition of the Glocal Film Festivalof Turin, an event twinned with the Toscana Filmmakers Festival

An affable former Peruvian radio journalist takes us through the journey of her life and guides us through three continents, globalization, terrorism and migration. The common thread is a religious cult: Nuestro Señor de los Milagros.

Angel Incio presents Our Lord” is produced by Soundless Studio and will be screened on June 16 in Prato.

Jacopo FiculleTuscan author, graduated with a thesis on the manipulation of time in Michael Haneke’s cinema, from 2022 is “Angel Incio presents Our Lord”, short documentary about the Peruvian community in Turin, winner of the Migration Festival 2022 and the GLocal Film Festival 2023.

13/06/2023, 07:44

The editorial staff

See also  Playing in the snow and ice in the park to watch the exhibition is suitable for movement and movement

You may also like

அரிக்கை ɽⳡɽЙܹע_Ƶ_й

First national employment agreement for specialist fire brigade...

One more victory for the “Cyclone” in the...

Risk policy for infrastructure projects approved

‘Notturna del Campanile’, walking ‘in evening dress’ in...

Cotacachi decorated invites you to visit it –...

They tried to steal a bell that weighs...

Everyone talks about safety and everyone responds to...

Canadian GP, ​​Free Practice 2: Mercedes one-two, promising...

STEIBI invites you to celebrate Father’s Day

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy