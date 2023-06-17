TOSCANA FILMMAKERS FESTIVAL 8 – “Angel Incio presents Nuestro Senor” closing film

A scene from “Angel Incio presents Our Lord”

The Documentary”Angel Incio presents Our Lord” (2022, Italy, 13′ 46”) by Jacopo Ficulle will close the eighth edition Toscana Filmmakers Festival (15 – 16 June 2023 – Emperor’s Castle in Prato).

The film arrives at the festival as a winner as the winner of Doc Short Award Cinemaitaliano.info at the twenty-second edition of the Glocal Film Festivalof Turin, an event twinned with the Toscana Filmmakers Festival

An affable former Peruvian radio journalist takes us through the journey of her life and guides us through three continents, globalization, terrorism and migration. The common thread is a religious cult: Nuestro Señor de los Milagros.

“Angel Incio presents Our Lord” is produced by Soundless Studio and will be screened on June 16 in Prato.

Jacopo FiculleTuscan author, graduated with a thesis on the manipulation of time in Michael Haneke’s cinema, from 2022 is “Angel Incio presents Our Lord”, short documentary about the Peruvian community in Turin, winner of the Migration Festival 2022 and the GLocal Film Festival 2023.