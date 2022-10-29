Listen to the audio version of the article

After the online presentation, the Ferrari 296 GT3 was presented to the Italian public at the Finali Mondiali 2022.

The Imola racetrack was the stage for the debut to the Italian public of the new Ferrari 296 GT3, a model ready to replace the 488 GT3 in GT competitions. Derived from the 296 GTB, the 600-horsepower Maranello novelty brings the six-cylinder architecture back to the world of motorsport and was designed and developed in just over two years with an extreme use typical of the “Pro” classes where the victory is the ultimate goal, both for use by gentlemen drivers for whom racing is first of all a source of fun. Among the novelties the arrival of the dedicated online configurator, able to ensure a high level of customization at the time of purchase. Track debut for the Ferrari 296 GT3 at the Daytona 24 Hours in January 2023.

Ferrari 296 GT3, technical sheet

For the V6 heat engine of the 296 GT3, which derives from that of the road twin, it was decided to introduce the 120 ° ‘V’ configuration with the turbos positioned inside the ‘V’: this, in addition to significant benefits in terms of compactness and mass reduction, it favors the achievement of very high power levels. The engine, which has always been at the center of Ferrari projects, is positioned more forward and lower than the road version, to the advantage of the lowering of the center of gravity and torsional stiffness which, compared to the 488 GT3, scores gains of around 10%. In the 296 GT3, the gearbox is new and developed specifically for this car. The designers opted for the adoption of a single plate clutch unit which is equipped with six gears, arranged transversely to the advantage of aerodynamics and weight distribution. The clutch actuation is now electronic and can be controlled at the steering wheel, instead of being pedal-operated, while the gear change has an electric actuation. The braking system has also been revised and enhanced, with newly developed calipers and discs (now 400 mm at the front). Completely new, however, are the forged wheels of the 296 GT3, developed and approved exclusively by Rotiform for this model.

Ferrari 296 GT3 interior

Compared to the 488 GT3, the Ferrari 206 GT3 cockpit has been completely redesigned based on the information collected by the official drivers and customers. The result is a cell built to allow its occupant to quickly and effectively find the best driving position, with the main functions always at hand, or at the fingertips. Many of the controls and functions have in fact been transferred to the new steering wheel, inspired by that of the Formula 1 single-seaters, while the positioning of the Sabelt seat allows optimal visibility, both day and night, as well as a new level of comfort also for drivers of different sizes and stature who, thanks to the adjustable pedals and steering, are able to find the best position in the car. The air conditioning system has been designed to ensure adequate ventilation in all conditions, to the benefit of the rider’s concentration in every phase of the race.

Ferrari World Finals 2022

Until 31 October the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit will host the final act of the 2022 season of Corse Clienti, within the traditional and spectacular event of the Finali Mondiali, which this year will see the awaited official presentation of the Ferrari LMH, with which the Maranello house will return from 2023 to compete in the premier class of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship. Before the appointment with the race that will decide the champions of the 2022 Finals, the Imola circuit will reserve emotions in the last round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe, which this year celebrates its thirtieth anniversary, as well as in the final stage of the North America series and in the fourth round of the Asia Pacific championship. If the 2022 continental titles have already been awarded, in the North America series it is the drivers of the Pirelli Trophy who still have to define their winners, while both categories of the Shell Cup saw their champions conquer the crown already in the previous race weekend. in Sonoma. On the Emilian track dedicated to Enzo and Dino Ferrari, space will also be given to Club Challenge activities, to F1 Clienti with single-seaters from the past, to racing cars not homologated for the road of the XX Program, to the specimens of the Club Competizioni GT to culminate with the planned Ferrari Show. for Sunday.