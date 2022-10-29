On October 28, Zhao Yide, the provincial governor and secretary of the provincial government party group, presided over a meeting of the provincial government party group (expanded) to convey the spirit of the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he led the new Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee to pay tribute to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site. The spirit of the important speech at the Politburo meeting on the 25th and the first collective study of the Politburo was studied and implemented.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand the great historical significance of General Secretary Xi Jinping leading the members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee to pay homage to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site, deeply understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and protect the common spiritual home of the Chinese Communists with heart and emotion. We must always adhere to the correct political direction, carry forward the spirit of building the great party and the spirit of Yan’an, resolutely defend the “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenances”, and consciously maintain the same ideological, political and action as the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core Highly consistent. We must always adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, want to work with the people and do it together, and wholeheartedly do good things for the welfare, happiness, and common wealth of the people of Sanqin. We must always adhere to self-reliance and hard work, be aware of heavy burdens and overcome difficulties, and strive to contribute to Shaanxi’s efforts to achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, improve the independent and controllable capabilities of the industrial chain, and build a new development pattern. We must always persist in carrying forward the spirit of struggle, improve our fighting skills, enhance our sense of urgency, adhere to bottom-line thinking, and make even more arduous efforts to win new victories in the great struggle of the new era. We must always adhere to self-revolution, adhere to the main tone of strictness and unswervingly, bravely face the “four tests”, resolutely overcome the “four dangers”, and promote the continuous development of the government’s system of party conduct and clean government and anti-corruption work.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study the spirit of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and combine it with the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Shaanxi. Fully implement it. It is necessary to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task at present and for a period of time in the future, and earnestly benchmark against the new deployment, new arrangements, and new arrangements for studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party in the important speech of General Secretary Biao. It is required to pay more attention to studying the original text and understanding the principles, and to deeply and accurately understand the “four comprehensive grasps” proposed by the general secretary and the “five firm grasps” emphasized when participating in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation to the 20th Party Congress, so as to promote the Party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The great spirit enters the grassroots and the masses. It is necessary to refine the various goals and tasks in light of the actual situation, and solidly translate the deployment and requirements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into the work tasks of the local departments, and implement them in all fields of economic and social development. We must fulfill our common political responsibilities, fully implement the requirements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on upholding and strengthening the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, take the lead in strictly abiding by the Party Constitution and the guidelines for political life within the Party, strictly clarify the Party’s political discipline and rules, and continuously improve Political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution can truly keep up with the general secretary and forge a new journey. It is necessary to maintain a high degree of political consciousness, persevere in implementing the eight central regulations and the spirit of their detailed implementation rules and the implementation measures of the provincial party committee, take the lead in implementing the requirements of “diligence, strictness, meticulousness and integrity”, continue to deepen the rectification of “four styles”, and strive to write high-quality Shaanxi A new chapter of development provides a strong guarantee.(Reporter’s mother Jialiang)