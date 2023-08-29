Ferrari and Bang Olufsen: together for a new collection of speakers and headphones

Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s always about sound but not that of the V12 Ferrari. Bang Olufsen, the Danish company famous for its style and craftsmanship in aluminum processing, has partnered with Ferrari for the new collection that includes some models of headphones and speakers, now made in a new guise: the wireless home speaker For the first time, Beosound 2, Beoplay H95 headphones, Beoplay EX earphones and the Beosound Explore portable speaker are available in the well-known shade of red, the unmistakable symbol of the Maranello brand’s aesthetics.

History and roots of passion

For the two companies, the collaboration was an opportunity to retrace their respective stories and the ideas that have generated two great brands. The founders, Enzo Ferrari on one side and Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen on the other, share strong personalities and big projects with which they have redefined the way of working in their respective sectors, challenging the status quo. Their legacies have not been scratched by time and still today they inspire both to present cutting-edge solutions. Bang & Olufsen has shaped the global landscape of acoustics and visual enjoyment since 1925, the year of its foundation in Struer, Denmark, while Ferrari revolutionized the automotive industry starting from a workshop in Maranello, Italy , in 1947. A long history of over 150 years of innovation and success now finds its synthesis in a collaboration that wants to leave its mark.

How the new collection changes

Bang & Olufsen products are great classics, designed and manufactured to complement the customers’ style, and are renowned for the quality and balance of their design and aesthetics. However, this collection chooses a different language: the quality of the design remains unchanged, but each piece seems to want to get noticed, just like the supercars that do not go unnoticed wherever they are.

Gli speaker: Beosound 2 e Beosound Explore

The Beosound 2 is the classic Bang & Olufsen home speaker features a versatile design with the right flexibility to place the speaker on the floor, but also on a table or on a shelf, with the possibility of moving it easily from one room to another. The Active RoomSense function and integrated proximity sensors complete the aesthetics of Beosound 2 with intelligent and precise technology that regulates sound quality, while the coating of the conical body in which the speaker is enclosed is made of high quality aluminum, a shell perfect capable of enhancing the acoustic functionality with a perfectly integrated aesthetic.

The tone of color leaves no doubts: Ferrari red. The aluminum shell is finished with a polishing treatment that enhances the saturated body of the colour, while the classic unmistakable Ferrari logo completes the base.

