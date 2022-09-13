Ferrari Purosangue, the first Ferrari with high wheels

Ferrari Purosangue interior

Speaking of the dashboard, Ferrari Purosangue exhibits a double cockpit structure with a digital instrument cluster inspired by that of the SF90 Stradale with the interface full-digital already introduced in the rest of the range and the steering wheel with Manettino (now there are driving modes for off-road surfaces). On the passenger side, a 10.2-inch display full of information. The car is not connected. No concession to the network. And for a specific reason, explains Galliera in response to a question from Il Sole 24 Ore: «The IT security of current systems is not adequate to the needs of customers such as those who buy such a car. So connectivity happens, and it’s a smart choice via your smartphone with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto ».

The audio system is hi-end: Ferrari has chosen a Burmester system, a very popular German brand in Porsche. The four seats are all single and the interior upholstery is made with eco-sustainable, recycled and recyclable green materials. All very beautiful and fashionable, but the impact of a Ferrari at the end of its life is irrelevant and a doubt arises: “Does a Ferrari have an end of life?”. Oh well, the green is in fashion and maybe you wash your conscience to use (with the right taste) a nice aspirated V12.

Ferrari Purosangue, active suspension

And what is the secret of this never-before-seen Ferrari, which at times looks more like a big Fastback than an SUV coupé? The engine? No, not only even if it is equipped with a 6.5-liter 725 horsepower V12, naturally aspirated, without any electrification, not even mild, and it was chosen, explain the leaders of Ferrari, because it is an iconic engine and we wanted to give a sense of historical continuity ( and multi-faceted exaggeration) to a model that marks a point of no return. The real secret of Purosangue is the suspension. These are digitally controlled active elements developed ad hoc by Ferrari together with Multimatic and with software entirely made in Maranello. This is an exclusive innovation, which according to Ferrari does not exist on other cars and is the technology that, according to the managers of the house, made possible the development of the Purosangue, a high-ground supercar that offered comfort and versatility with a dynamic of 2+ sports gear. In reality, one would think that the idea of ​​the SUV in Ferrari has matured over time: from the total aversion of the former number one Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, to the refusal that turned into a hypothesis by Sergio Marchionne. Times have changed and high wheels dominate the market. And Ferrari has entered the world of sporty but usable, versatile and flashy vehicles (read super suv) with a unique recipe and, as we shall see, destined for a few, indeed very few.

Ferrari’s magic suspension uses a technology called Tasv (True Active Spool Valve), it is a truly innovative architecture and compared to similar solutions it offers numerous advantages, combining the drive of an electric motor with a high-precision hydraulic shock absorber in a single fully integrated system. The heart of the system is a set of chips, software and sensors that act on an electric control motor capable of ensuring active control of the bodywork and wheels with precision and at higher frequencies than traditional adaptive or semi-active systems. The 48 Volt electric motor designed to be super responsive impresses force through a worm mechanism with ball circulation connected directly to the stem of the hydraulic shock absorber and this offers a high frequency response and reduces friction, inertia and the footprint.

Ferrari Purosangue, technical sheet

In recent months, when the first rumors about the final version of the Purosangue began to circulate, it was hypothesized that under the hood there could be a turbo V8, perhaps plug-in hybrid like that of the SF90 Stradale and, instead, Ferrari has chosen to go on an impressive classic for performance and sound: the naturally aspirated V12. The men from Maranello swear that the engine is all new, nevertheless it maintains the architecture of the most recent twelve aspirated cylinders of the Prancing Horse: 65 ° angle between the cylinders, 6.5 liters of cubic capacity, dry sump and high pressure direct injection. . The powerplant delivers 725 horsepower at 7750 rpm. The V12 of the 812 Superfast gives off 800, but on the thoroughbred the engineers are not looking for extreme performance but, rather, a balance between usability, pure performance and emotions, even on difficult terrain. And here comes the torque curve of which 80% is available from 2100 rpm with a peak of 716 Nm is reached at 6250 rpm.