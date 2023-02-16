Listen to the audio version of the article

The consolidated turnover of Ferrero International, the parent company of the Ferrero Group, rose to 14 billion lire, which approved the consolidated financial statements for the year ended on 31 August last, recording an increase in revenues of 10.4%. With 109 consolidated companies worldwide and 32 production plants, Ferrero is present directly, or through authorized distributors, in over 170 countries and has an average workforce of 36,756 employees, up on the 34,374 of the previous year, with peaks of 41,441 employees also considering the seasonal ones.

The Group led by Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman, and Lapo Civiletti, CEO, has expanded its production capacity “to meet the growing demand for Ferrero products by consumers” with total investments of 830 million euros. The most significant part was focused on property, plant and equipment, for 733 million euros, mainly in Italy, the United States, Germany and Poland. Increases in resources also to support innovation, «the Ferrero Group has continued to increase investments in its iconic brands, while simultaneously strengthening internal R&D activities».

«These investments – highlights the Group in a note – are representative of Ferrero’s approach aimed at continuous improvement of quality, freshness, food safety, competitiveness and, a key element for Ferrero, the environmental impact of its productions».

Ferrero’s iconic brands such as Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher®, Kinder Bueno® and Kinder Joy® recorded revenue growth, mainly driven by the US and Italian markets, with market share consolidation in most of the other countries.

At the same time as the communication relating to the financial results, Ferrero communicated that it has finalized, at the end of June 2022, the acquisition of FULFILL Nutrition, a company of high quality vitamin and protein bars. «This transaction allows Ferrero to expand into the better-for-you market segment, meeting the needs and evolving trends of consumers» clarifies the company. FULFILL Nutrition sells directly in the UK, as well as distributing in Ireland and other European and Asia Pacific markets.