Ferretti Group is hungry for space, production is growing, and the lens of CEO Alberto Galassi rests on the port of San Vitale, in Ravenna. In particular on 70,000 square meters of the Rosetti Marino Group shipyard, which also includes a dry dock. An initial 40 million euro operation, to be followed by a further 40 million over the next three years, for the construction of new production spaces and a research and development centre. By doing so, the group will increase its production capacity by around 20%.

The Rosetti Marino Group shipyard

The acquisition of the new shipyard in Ravenna (which saw Ferretti Group assisted by the Pedersoli law firm), near the Forlì headquarters – reads a note – “was completely financed with own capital deriving from the proceeds deriving from the recent listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange”. “We still choose Italy. The acquisition of the area is the fulfillment of a promise. We have big plans and imagine a production site that is cutting-edge in all its aspects: well-being of the people who work there, positive social impact, environmental protection also through the careful choice of materials and increased production. We have found in Ravenna the right home for the sailing Wallys and for the expansion of our other brands, starting with the extraordinary Ferretti Yachts INFYNITO range”.