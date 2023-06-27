Home » Ferretti, the yachts make their debut on the Stock Exchange: double listing after Hong Kong
Business

Ferretti, the yachts make their debut on the Stock Exchange: double listing after Hong Kong

by admin
Ferretti, the yachts make their debut on the Stock Exchange: double listing after Hong Kong

After the 2019 attempt, Ferretti Group, leader in the luxury yacht market, is listed in Milan and moors a Riva Anniversario in Piazza Affari

Ferretti Groupthe luxury yacht manufacturer led by the CEO Alberto Galassimakes its debut today in Piazza Affari on the segment Euronext Milan in un dual listing con la Borsa in Hong Kong where it has been present since March 2022.

Shore Anniversary

Galassi declared: “Today happiness doubles: a year ago we were in Sarnico to celebrate the listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and now we are at Euronext Milan, the first and only Group in the world – not only in the luxury yacht sector – in achieve dual listing in Asia and Europe. We arrived on this historic Tuesday in the best shape ever, gliding on the wave of extraordinary numbers that we can boast of with solid continuity, ever since the market has rewarded us for making the most beautiful boats in the world. As always, Ferretti Group charts the course and broadens the horizon.”

The start for the title in Piazza Affari was positive. In fact, the stock rose in the first few minutes of trading to 3.14 euros per share, up 4.67% compared to the 3 euros per share fixed during the placement.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  During the peak summer, the thermal coal volume is guaranteed, the price is stable, and the coal production capacity is increased and accelerated - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Meta Platforms: Citigroup alza target price

Tesla Grünheide: Frontal attack by IG Metall –...

Last days for the scrapping of folders: how...

Ankai Microtech Innovation Board listed: market value 5.7...

Emilia Romagna, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo commissioner. PREVIEW

Another public prosecutor’s office is investigating cum-cum deals

Ferretti, the yachts make their debut on the...

Pan Jinhai, the controlling shareholder of Huijia Times,...

Lease the VW ID.4 privately: This is the...

Five graphics on the economy – Switzerland as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy