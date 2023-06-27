Ferretti, the yachts make their debut on the Stock Exchange: double listing after Hong Kong

After the 2019 attempt, Ferretti Group, leader in the luxury yacht market, is listed in Milan and moors a Riva Anniversario in Piazza Affari

Ferretti Groupthe luxury yacht manufacturer led by the CEO Alberto Galassimakes its debut today in Piazza Affari on the segment Euronext Milan in un dual listing con la Borsa in Hong Kong where it has been present since March 2022.

Shore Anniversary

Galassi declared: “Today happiness doubles: a year ago we were in Sarnico to celebrate the listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and now we are at Euronext Milan, the first and only Group in the world – not only in the luxury yacht sector – in achieve dual listing in Asia and Europe. We arrived on this historic Tuesday in the best shape ever, gliding on the wave of extraordinary numbers that we can boast of with solid continuity, ever since the market has rewarded us for making the most beautiful boats in the world. As always, Ferretti Group charts the course and broadens the horizon.”

The start for the title in Piazza Affari was positive. In fact, the stock rose in the first few minutes of trading to 3.14 euros per share, up 4.67% compared to the 3 euros per share fixed during the placement.

