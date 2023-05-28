Festival of Economics, Bonomi: “Italian industry stronger than that of its competitors. We do not give votes to the government but to the measures”

TENT. First Draghi, then Meloni, “the political scenario changes but Italian industry remains and continues to be strong with our competitors”. So the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi in connection with the Trento Festival of Economics. «As entrepreneurs – he argues – we are used to changing scenery. Last year we had the Draghi Government, we were emerging from the pandemic crisis and recovering. It is true that we were in the midst of an energy crisis. Then everything changed again, but there is one constant, which is the Italian industry, which proves to be stronger than that of its competitors». Then he adds: “It is not up to Confindustria to give the vote to the governments, we evaluate the measures”. But of course, he observes, “we would need a European sovereign fund”. In Europe it is very clear, the number one industrialist complains, “the problem is that we have a series of states that think they can solve the problems by waging an internal war” and launches an invitation to get back to the Pnrr. “We’ve always said – he says – that it was necessary to put the plan back on track”, after all, “5 countries have already changed it”, adding that “we need to have the courage to say what we can really do within the established times”.

