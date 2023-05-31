Festival of Economics in Turin, the program and the guests

How globalization shapes or deforms the labor market, how the visions of a small entrepreneur change, but also the ways in which the climate and environmental crisis contributes to defining new scenarios.

Ideas, theories, insights and reflections that will be debated over the four days of the International Festival of Economics, the second edition of which in Turin will be held from 1 to 4 June and whose chosen theme is “Rethinking globalisation”. In this case the choice was to concentrate all the venues for the appointments in the city centre, with the exception of the Ogrs in the final event, to allow the public to move on foot from one place to another: among these the Teatro Carignano, the Collegio Carlo Alberto, the Egyptian Museum and the classroom of San Filippo Neri.

The scientific director of the event is Tito Boeri, professor of Economics at the Bocconi University in Milan, the conception is by Editori Laterza, the organization is the responsibility of the Turin Local Committee.

The preview of the event is scheduled for this morning – 30m for Breakfast in the Rectorate in via Po 17: the economist Luca Fantacci, professor of Economic History at the Milan State University, talks with Mario Cedrini, professor of the History of Economic Thought at the university Turin, on the relationship between globalization and digital currencies.

Then we start with the calendar of appointments. Among these, on June 1, at Carignano, where life senator Mario Monti will talk with Marco Zatterin, deputy director of La Stampa, on how to strengthen European competitiveness on the global market. The inauguration will be at noon, again at the Carignano, in the presence of Giorgio Barba Navaretti, Giuseppe Laterza, Pietro Garibaldi, the president of the Region, Alberto Cirio and the mayor Stefano Lo Russo.

On the first day of the Festival, at the Museum of the Risorgimento, in the event organized by the Agnelli Foundation, John Elkann and Fabiano Schivardi will talk about how the vision of an entrepreneur changes in the face of the challenge of globalisation. On the same day at the Carignano the guest will be the European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni, in dialogue with the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini. On June 2 there will be Sabino Cassese, judge emeritus of the Constitutional Court. Saturday 3 June, lectio magistralis by Pierre Cahuc on labor policies for a globalized 21st century, while on Sunday 4 June the discussion between Giuseppe De Rita and Marianna Filandri will focus on the Italy of work in the era of globalisation. The governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, will instead be a guest on 3 June, on the same day there will also be the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto, in dialogue with Massimo Giannini.

The theme of climate change is among the protagonists of this edition. On 2 June, at the Museo del Risorgimento, Luca Mercalli will talk about the risks associated with the global increase in temperature and the pollution of water, air and soil. The entire program can be consulted on www.festivalinternazionaledelleconomia.com.