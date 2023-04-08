Fi, Berlusconi and the immune system put to the test. The details

There is great apprehension for the health conditions of Silvio Berlusconihospitalized since yesterday and immediately placed in the ward of intensive therapy at the hospital St. Raphael from Milan. The leader of Come on Italy – we read in the Corriere della Sera – suffers from a severe blood disease. The same that caused the previous hospitalization: therefore, not only routine tests, but also the necessary treatments. The first rumors immediately after yesterday’s hospitalization speak of breathing problems related to a recurrence of pneumonia. Those who know Silvio Berlusconi well do not hide that the situation is delicate, even if it is not defined as dramatic. The certainty that there is something even more serious comes shortly after: Silvio Berlusconi suffers from a serious blood disorder. The immunitary defense of the leader from a thousand battles are put hard test for the umpteenth time. In June 2016, the open heart operation after an illness caused by aortic insufficiency, so serious that the trusted doctor Alberto Zangrillochief of anesthesia and resuscitation of the San Raffaele, declares: “He risked dyinghe was in really severe, worrying condition and he was aware of it.”

Then – continues the Corriere – the renal colic in April 2019 and the Covid with bilateral pneumonia in September 2020. New hospitalization in January 2022, at the turn of the election of the President of the Republic, for a urinary tract infection. In short, as already written on other occasions, moments of concern for Silvio Berlusconi’s health over the years have followed each other without ever affecting his ability to recover. Then the Petil marrow harvestthe cure. Now the fight for life in intensive care. Those who know Silvio Berlusconi well do not hide that the situation is delicate, even if non is defined dramatic. The children one after the other immediately go to see their father; from Marina a Piersilvio until Barbara, Eleonora and in the evening too Luigialready a thousand times worried about his health conditions.

Subscribe to the newsletter

