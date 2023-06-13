Home » Fiera Milano: new appointments to accelerate growth
Fiera Milano: new appointments to accelerate growth

The BoD of Fiera Milano approved a revision of the top management organizational model, with the aim of further accelerating the execution of the growth objectives, establishing the role of Deputy General Manager assumed by Roberto Foresti pursuant to the Articles of Association. Massimo De Tullio was also appointed Manager responsible for preparing the corporate accounting documents. Both do not hold shares in the company as of today’s date.

The appointments are part of the reorganization process undertaken by the Company in order to streamline the structure for the purpose of greater simplification and focus of the business. The objective of the new management will be to give further acceleration to the growth process of the exhibition and congress business, maximizing the potential of all the different business lines and further strengthening the international vocation of Fiera Milano.

